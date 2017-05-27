Parkwood LLC Has $259,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded down 0.58% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 777,340 shares of the company were exchanged. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $196,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Malone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $393,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,024.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $895,531 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

