ExOne Co (XONE) Given Outperform Rating at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. FBR & Co currently has a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,335 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $223.07 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. ExOne had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the first quarter worth $47,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $4,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExOne by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 69,302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ExOne by 266.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 398,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 290,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExOne by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

