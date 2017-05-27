Evolent Health (EVH) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evolent Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) traded down 1.67% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 641,605 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 69.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Evolent Health news, major shareholder Upmc sold 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $56,699,991.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,434,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,353,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas Mcgrane sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $37,540.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,086,969 shares of company stock valued at $244,450,701 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

