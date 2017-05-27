Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 57,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The firm’s market cap is $31.62 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 234,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 62.2% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 291,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evoke Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

