State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $12,392,000 Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 55,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 189,961 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $258.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.94. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $269.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

In other news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $117,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total transaction of $256,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,159.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

