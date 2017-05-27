Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Boosted by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 278,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,677,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,058,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 1,381,925 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

