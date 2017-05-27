Credit Suisse Group AG Trims Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Target Price to $96.00

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) traded down 0.05% on Monday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,486 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Esterline Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, EVP Albert S. Yost sold 6,700 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $620,487.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert David George sold 26,700 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $2,495,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,866 shares of company stock worth $9,718,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,831,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

