Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Erickson (EAC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Erickson (NASDAQ:EAC) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Erickson earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Erickson (NASDAQ:EAC) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.1451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Erickson has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.83.

Erickson Company Profile

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.

