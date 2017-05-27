Era Group (ERA) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Era Group (NYSE:ERA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Era Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,294 shares. Era Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s market capitalization is $194.41 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

In other Era Group news, CEO Christopher Scott Bradshaw sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $192,512.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. White sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $32,077.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,813 shares of company stock valued at $514,670. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

