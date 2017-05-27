Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bellatrix Exploration Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst D. Choi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXE. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “speculatie buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.60.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) opened at 1.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $268.81 million. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.68.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

