Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DHX Media Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (DHXM)

DHX Media Ltd (NASDAQ:DHXM) – Cormark issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of DHX Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for DHX Media’s FY2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

DHXM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DHX Media in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DHX Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) traded up 1.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares. DHX Media has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diker Management LLC increased its position in DHX Media by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHX Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in DHX Media by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 886,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHX Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in DHX Media by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. is a creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

