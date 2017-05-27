Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equinix by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 170,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 111,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.84% on Friday, hitting $441.22. 296,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.66 and a 200-day moving average of $380.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.55 and a 1-year high of $446.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $949.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.89 million. Equinix had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 648.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $378.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $453.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.15.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $48,756.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.66, for a total value of $65,705.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,924 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

