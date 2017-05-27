Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Continues to Hold Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV held its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $128,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 324,937 shares of the company traded hands. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,910,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

