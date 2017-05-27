Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.13

News stories about Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enzo Biochem earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,637 shares. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $420.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enzo Biochem will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies.

