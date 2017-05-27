Envestnet (ENV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) traded up 0.14% on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,934 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $175,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $29,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,533 shares of company stock worth $50,272 and have sold 30,901 shares worth $1,077,399. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

