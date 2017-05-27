EnteroMedics Inc (ETRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ:ETRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.64. EnteroMedics had a negative return on equity of 1,361.34% and a negative net margin of 3,236.52%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) traded down 1.74% on Friday, hitting $5.09. 336,237 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. EnteroMedics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EnteroMedics by 33,202.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnteroMedics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnteroMedics by 109.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EnteroMedics in a report on Thursday.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

EnteroMedics Inc (EnteroMedics) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

