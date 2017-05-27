Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen and Company

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

EGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Engility Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Engility Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Engility Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) traded down 1.64% during trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,139 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Engility Holdings has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Engility Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Engility Holdings will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Engility Holdings by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Engility Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Engility Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

