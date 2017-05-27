Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Price Target to $50.00

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Energizer Holdings from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Energizer Holdings from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energizer Holdings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) traded up 0.39% on Monday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 279,762 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. Energizer Holdings has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $60.07.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Energizer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2,605.45% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $359 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 120.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

