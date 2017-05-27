Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,834 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.04. The stock’s market cap is GBX 572.71 million. Empiric Student Property PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 99.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 119.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.60) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Empiric Student Property PLC Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student accommodation assets in the United Kingdom.

