Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $0.36 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 689,972 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company’s market cap is $635.46 million.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources Corp had a negative net margin of 439.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eclipse Resources Corp will post ($0.02) EPS for the current year.

In other Eclipse Resources Corp news, insider Benjamin Ward Hulburt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Denezza sold 63,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $142,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eclipse Resources Corp during the first quarter worth $136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. TFS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp by 265.2% in the first quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp by 83.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eclipse Resources Corp Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

