Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 178,933 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-buy-write-etw-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.