Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 178,933 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.
