Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, May 12th. They currently have $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton managed to beat first-quarter earnings and total revenue estimates, thanks to growth in organic sales. However, negative currency translations continue to hurt the company earnings.The gradual improvement in the end-market conditions and benefits from restructuring activities will drive its performance and help Eaton to achieve its new guidance for the year. Consistent R&D investments will help it to create new products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. Shares of the company returned higher than the broader industry in the last twelve months. However, negative currency translation is expected to have an adverse impact on the company’s results, as was the case last year. In addition, Eaton’s vast operation exposes it to cyber-attacks and security breaches, which could impact the operations of the company. “

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Co., PLC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Eaton Co., PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised Eaton Co., PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded up 0.32% on Friday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,016 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. Eaton Co., PLC has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Eaton Co., PLC had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co., PLC will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Eaton Co., PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $360,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $230,826.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,068 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 92,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co., PLC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,094,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton Co., PLC during the fourth quarter worth $74,118,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eaton Co., PLC by 76.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eaton Co., PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 44,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

