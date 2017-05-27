Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (EROC) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EROC) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 30 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EROC) remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

