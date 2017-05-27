State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.641 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,455 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty Corp worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 128,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 283,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 31.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty Corp alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) traded down 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,953 shares. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Duke Realty Corp had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Duke Realty Corp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Duke Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.641 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/duke-realty-corp-dre-stake-boosted-by-state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Duke Realty Corp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duke Realty Corp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Shaw sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $132,418.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty Corp

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.