CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $830,000 Stake in DSW Inc. (DSW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 115.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of DSW worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in DSW during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DSW during the first quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DSW by 240.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 484,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DSW by 13.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 582,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 1,613,399 shares of the company traded hands. DSW Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. DSW had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of DSW from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DSW from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded DSW from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on DSW from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

