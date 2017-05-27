Drax Group Plc (DRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC currently has GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 305 ($3.97).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. S&P Global Inc downgraded Drax Group Plc to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 430 ($5.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on Drax Group Plc from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 410 ($5.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective (up from GBX 280 ($3.64)) on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Investec downgraded Drax Group Plc to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 400 ($5.20) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price objective on Drax Group Plc from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group Plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 374.64 ($4.87).

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 342.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,065 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.39 billion. Drax Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 273.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 393.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.22.

In related news, insider Andy Koss sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.40), for a total value of £8,933.34 ($11,621.36).

About Drax Group Plc

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company’s segments include Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

