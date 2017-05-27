Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPS. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% on Monday, reaching $93.45. 661,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $99.47.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

In related news, insider David Thomas sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $548,257.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 195,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $18,469,365.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,022,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,852,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,898,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,580,000 after buying an additional 522,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,369,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,895,000 after buying an additional 15,357,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,505,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,832,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,323,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,084,000 after buying an additional 474,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,824,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

