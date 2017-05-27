Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,837,517 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 8,832 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $229,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

