Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Dillard's in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard's from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) traded up 1.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,865 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Dillard's has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Dillard's had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard's will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Dillard's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 41.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Lucus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 10.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 54.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

