Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Headlines about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the sporting goods retailer an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,424 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

