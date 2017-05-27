Pearson plc (PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Pearson plc to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.45) to GBX 540 ($7.02) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.24) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, AlphaValue restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 986 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.71 ($9.09).

Get Pearson plc alerts:

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) traded up 1.30% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 699.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,988 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.53. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 552.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 989.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.69 billion.

WARNING: “Pearson plc (PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-pearson-plc-pson-updated.html.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of £15,214.08 ($19,791.96). Also, insider Lincoln Wallen bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £831.87 ($1,082.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,195.

About Pearson plc

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.