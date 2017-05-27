Bodycote PLC (BOY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 880 ($11.45) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Bodycote PLC from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 910 ($11.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on shares of Bodycote PLC from GBX 675 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Bodycote PLC from GBX 740 ($9.63) to GBX 900 ($11.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote PLC to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 770 ($10.02) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.98) price target on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 753.21 ($9.80).

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 783.00. 336,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.66. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.49 billion. Bodycote PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 500.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 845.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote PLC’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.64), for a total transaction of £11,051.18 ($14,376.45).

Bodycote PLC Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

