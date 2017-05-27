Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,350 ($56.59) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.94) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc set a GBX 3,700 ($48.13) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 4,130 ($53.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Whitman Howard restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,650 ($60.49) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,158.57 ($54.10).

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3678.00. 2,787,997 shares of the company traded hands. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,324.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,154.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,654.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,758.37.

Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

