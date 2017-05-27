Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100 at Deutsche Bank AG

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,350 ($56.59) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.94) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 4,130 ($53.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Imperial Brands PLC to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.43) to GBX 4,150 ($53.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($55.94) to GBX 4,400 ($57.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,157.86 ($54.09).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) traded up 0.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3680.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,410 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 35.12 billion. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,154.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,756.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,675.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.85 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

