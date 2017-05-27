Prudential plc (PRU) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price objective on Prudential plc (LON:PRU) in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,921 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Prudential plc in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,045 ($26.60) target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their target price on Prudential plc from GBX 1,890 ($24.59) to GBX 1,980 ($25.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. S&P Global set a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) target price on Prudential plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,827.63 ($23.78).
Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1749.00. 3,281,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 44.96 billion. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,096.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,801.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,715.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,629.85.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 30.57 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.78%.
In related news, insider Tony Paul Wilkey sold 147,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.63), for a total value of £2,453,540.31 ($3,191,804.75). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 22,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.63), for a total value of £379,280.41 ($493,404.98). Insiders purchased a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $53,998 in the last 90 days.
Prudential plc Company Profile
Prudential Public Limited Company (Prudential) is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations.
