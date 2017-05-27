Equity Residential (EQR) Position Increased by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. 800,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.69 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 176.91% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $65,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

