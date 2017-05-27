Denison Mines Corp (DML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines Corp from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Dundee Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines Corp from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Denison Mines Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) traded up 4.92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 491,147 shares. The firm’s market cap is $357.81 million. Denison Mines Corp has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

