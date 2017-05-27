Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, May 12th. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Delta Air Lines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $55.26 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,533 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.75. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. Delta Air Lines also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,564 put options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $220,707.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,213,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 251,165 shares of company stock worth $269,580 and sold 49,575 shares worth $2,441,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.8% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

