Insider Selling: Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) SVP Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) SVP David M. Sherbin sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,342,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,130,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded up 1.00% on Friday, reaching $87.50. 1,007,221 shares of the company traded hands. Delphi Automotive PLC has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLPH. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

