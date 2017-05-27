DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. DarioHealth Corp had a negative net margin of 322.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.84%.

Shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) traded down 5.0489% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.1364. 22,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. DarioHealth Corp has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s market cap is $20.47 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About DarioHealth Corp

DarioHealth Corp, formerly Labstyle Innovations Corp, is a digital health (mHealth) company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a technology providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The Company’s product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device, Dario Smart Meter.

