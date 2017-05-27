Curis’ (CRIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Curis Inc. alerts:

Shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 1.18% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 332,662 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $247.29 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 99.45% and a negative net margin of 861.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Curis will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/curis-inc-cris-rating-reiterated-by-cowen-and-company-2-updated.html.

In other news, Director James R. Mcnab sold 110,322 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $285,733.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,357,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,010.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Mcnab sold 76,276 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $155,603.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,973. 6.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Curis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 90,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Curis by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.