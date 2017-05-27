CSX (CSX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.02

Media coverage about CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSX earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Get CSX Co. alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 10,793,499 shares of the company traded hands. CSX has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. CSX had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/csx-csx-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

In other CSX news, CEO E Hunter Harrison purchased 300,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.