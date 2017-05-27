CST Brands Inc (CST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CST Brands Inc (NYSE:CST) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CST Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. CST Brands reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CST Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CST Brands.

Get CST Brands Inc alerts:

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. CST Brands had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC set a $49.00 price target on shares of CST Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/cst-brands-inc-cst-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-46-per-share.html.

Shares of CST Brands (NYSE:CST) remained flat at $48.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 298,993 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. CST Brands has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Gerard J. Sonnier sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $90,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $715,795.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CST Brands by 14,877.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,995,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,338,000 after buying an additional 5,955,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,946,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,774,000 after buying an additional 1,214,228 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CST Brands during the third quarter valued at about $56,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 7,820.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 822,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after buying an additional 811,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CST Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CST Brands Company Profile

CST Brands, Inc (CST) is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its segments include U.S. Retail, Canadian Retail and CrossAmerica. As of December 31, 2016, its U.S. Retail segment had 1,167 Company-operated retail sites located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CST Brands (CST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CST Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CST Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.