Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a positive rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) traded down 1.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,995 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s market capitalization is $14.70 billion.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $685.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $540,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 41,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.37 per share, with a total value of $1,779,455.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,318 over the last 90 days. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $545,000. TPH Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 792.2% in the first quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 294,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 261,887 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

