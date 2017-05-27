Zynga’s (ZNGA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZNGA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.20 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp increased their target price on Zynga from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) remained flat at $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,998,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Zynga has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company’s market cap is $3.00 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zynga will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 167,440 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $457,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $34,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,973 shares in the company, valued at $448,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,445,491 shares of company stock worth $4,898,598 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $11,713,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 10,310,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,498,000 after buying an additional 8,810,484 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $34,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

