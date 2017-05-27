Cornerstone OnDemand’s (CSOD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group AG

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded down 1.26% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 316,471 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 325.21% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $111.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/cornerstone-ondemand-inc-csod-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-updated.html.

In related news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $151,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $228,200. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after buying an additional 95,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.