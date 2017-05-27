Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Linamar Co. (LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a research report issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.
LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linamar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.60.
Linamar (TSE:LNR) opened at 63.97 on Monday. Linamar has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.
