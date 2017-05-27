ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 242 ($3.15) to GBX 278 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314 ($4.08).

Get ConvaTec Group PLC alerts:

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 325.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,187 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.26 billion. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 213.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 325.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal weight Rating for ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/convatec-group-plc-ctec-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

ConvaTec Group PLC Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.