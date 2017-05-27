Pitcairn Co. Has $188,000 Position in Constellium NV (CSTM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Constellium NV were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Constellium NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium NV by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Constellium NV by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Constellium NV by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium NV alerts:

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) traded up 3.91% on Friday, hitting $6.65. 627,924 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.63. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Constellium NV had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/constellium-nv-cstm-stake-reduced-by-pitcairn-co-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellium NV from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Constellium NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Constellium NV in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Constellium NV

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.