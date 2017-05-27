Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Given a $12.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) traded up 0.30% on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 14,657 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $116.46 million. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $5.35. Condor Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 198.96% and a net margin of 42.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J William Blackham III purchased 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $749,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,017 shares of company stock worth $797,221. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

